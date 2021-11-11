SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Bloxels — Build Your Own Games, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Build your own game using Bloxels and then let your friends try it out. Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is for ages 8 and older.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
