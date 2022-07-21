SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Seeds! With Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center on Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Ages 4 and older are invited to learn the parts of a seed by dissecting one. Those who attend will engineer their own seed dispersal mechanisms.

Campfire Stories for Littles will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Ages 18 months to 3 years are invited to this story time to sing, dance, and read stories.

