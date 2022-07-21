SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Seeds! With Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center on Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Ages 4 and older are invited to learn the parts of a seed by dissecting one. Those who attend will engineer their own seed dispersal mechanisms.
Campfire Stories for Littles will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Ages 18 months to 3 years are invited to this story time to sing, dance, and read stories.
Popsicle Bingo will be held on Wednesday, July 27. Grades K-5 will be at 11 a.m., and grades 6-12 will be at 12:30 p.m.
Campfire Tails will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 11a.m. Families are invited to listen to some animal tales each Thursday before lunch. Animal guest stars will make an appearance.
Sensory Friendly Nature Craft and Activities will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 2 p.m. Ages 4 and older are invited for sensory friendly crafts and activities. This program is aimed at children on the autism spectrum or with other special sensory needs, but all are welcome.
Under the Sea Saturday STEM will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 5 and older are invited to drop in for this program. Participants will use engineering skills for fun projects.
Introduction to Mushroom Hunting with Mushroom Hunting Foundation will be held on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m., for adults. Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt will lead an introductory class that focuses on mushrooms that are safe for beginners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.