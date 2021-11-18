SCITAUTE – The 21st annual North Scituate Village Candlelight Stroll will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4., from noon to 8 p.m., throughout the village of North Scituate.
The event will include, carolers, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus with complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, and a live nativity on Friday evening. Saturday offers more shopping, with carolers, pony rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and food trucks until 8 p.m.
In addition to shopping in the village shops, there will also be crafters' wares at the North Scituate Community House Friday evening, and Saturday, along with live music, raffles, face painting and other attractions.
If you’d like to support a local charity, you may drop off a toy for the annual Toy Drive at one of the participating shops or at the gazebo for the Scituate Police Department's "Stuff a Cruiser" collection.
This event is sponsored by the North Scituate Village Business Association and the Scituate Villages Community Collaborative, Navigate Credit Union, and NEHAB.
