NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition, coordinated by Tri-County Community Action Agency, has announced it is offering free presentations and tool kits to help older adults manage issues that may affect them.
The initiative, funded by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, focuses on medication management, risk factors for overdose in the elderly, the dangers of mixing prescription drugs, what you need to know about opioid drugs (both legal and illicit), the new faces of addiction, and the stigma attached to addiction. The talk also explores how to identify an overdose and provides information about the overdose reversal medication Naloxone.
In the tool kit, attendees will receive a 34-page handbook, “Caring for yourself over 50,” which shares information about medications, caregiving, mental health, and resources to seek help. The kit also contains a hot/cold ice pack; pill organizer; dispose RX; a journal for managing medications, and a word search.
A representative from the coalition is presenting at several senior centers in the area during the month of May in celebration of Older Americans Month. The schedule is as follows:
• Johnston Senior Center — Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m.
• Smithfield Senior Center – Monday, May 15, at 1 p.m.
• Glocester Senior Center – Tuesday, May 16, at 11 a.m.
• Scituate Senior Center – June, TBD
Registration is suggested, as there are limited supplies. Call 401-830-1788 to reserve a seat.
