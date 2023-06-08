Joseph Carnevale, center, holding his award, has been named North Scituate Public Library’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. From left with Carnevale, are Library Director Julie Lepore, trustees Adam Hosmer, Jennie Angell DeMeis, Christine Cocca, Rebecca Flori, Paula Paquette, Victoria Conte, Lisa Gaddess, Lynn Dion, and Joan Bianco.
Joseph Carnevale, center, holding his award, has been named North Scituate Public Library’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. From left with Carnevale, are Library Director Julie Lepore, trustees Adam Hosmer, Jennie Angell DeMeis, Christine Cocca, Rebecca Flori, Paula Paquette, Victoria Conte, Lisa Gaddess, Lynn Dion, and Joan Bianco.
SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library has announced that the recipient of its first Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award is Joseph Carnevale.
The award identifies and honors a volunteer who has made a positive impact through significant contributions in service to the NSPL and its programs. The library announced that Carnevale has repeatedly demonstrated support for the library and has served with passion and positivity for more than 10 years.
Carnevale has been volunteering since 2013, initially aiding with the annual Scituate Art Festival book sale and the Proper Tea fundraiser. He then became a member of the Library Board of Trustees in 2016, acting as treasurer from 2017 to 2022.
According to Carnevale, his favorite memory of volunteering was “meeting and seeing local people each year at the book sale, pushing all of those books at the sale, rearranging the tremendous amount of boxes, (and) helping people find certain authors.” He also found meaning in his role as a trustee, noting it meant he was “helping to continue the library’s legacy of being available and open to the general public.”
