SCITUATE – Skyscrapers Inc., Rhode Island’s amateur astronomy society, will be celebrating Astronomy Day at several places on Saturday, May 7.
At Roger Williams Park’s Museum of Natural History, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., members will have exhibits explaining varied astronomical subjects, such as Safely Observing the Sun, Introducing Astronomy, Exoplanets, the James Webb Space Telescope, and Light Pollution and its Effects. In addition, the Cormack Planetarium will have programs at 1 and 2 p.m. (reservations required).
Ladd Observatory, 210 Dolye Ave., Providence, will have safe solar observing on its lawn from 1 to 3 p.m.
Seagrave Memorial Observatory, 47 Peep Toad Road, invites the public to its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., featuring a talk by member Richard Lynch on his recent trip to Italy, where he visited the Vatican Observatory and different sites made famous by astronomer Galileo Galilei in the 1600s. Clear skies permitting, the organization’s historic 8-inch Alvan Clark refracting telescope, plus its more modern reflecting telescopes, will be open for deep-sky observing.
Visit www.theskyscrapers.org.
