SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a young adult pizza night to celebrate American Cheese Month on Friday, May 13, at 5 p.m.
Participants will create their own mini-pizzas. Ingredients will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a cheesy book they've read (or a cheesy movie they’ve seen) for potential discussion.
Spots are limited. Register online at www.myespl.org or email teenlibrn@mespl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.