GLOCESTER – On Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Glocester Heritage Society invites the public to celebrate the 180th Anniversary of the Dorr Rebellion of 1842, at the Historic Pettingill-Mason House, 1043 Putnam Pike.
The house, which contains the Door Rebellion Room, was designated as a field hospital during the uprising.
Guided tours will be available, with a suggested donation of $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.