SCITUATE – Applications are now being accepted for the Sacha Hummel Cheerleading Scholarship, with the deadline to apply of May 1.
Applicants must be senior cheerleaders at Scituate High School with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. To apply, submit proof of GPA and a one-page essay on why you wanted to cheer for Scituate to tonyeee_1999@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.