Chepachet Grange announces awards Jun 15, 2023

GLOCESTER – The Chepachet Grange held its Community Service Recognition Awards Night on June 6.The following people were honored and presented with awards for 2023:• Ruth Pacheco, Agriculturist Of the Year• Maura Farrell, Teacher of the Year• Gina-Marie Lindell, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year• Raechel Robidoux, Granger of the Year• Charlie Wilson, Citizen of the Year
