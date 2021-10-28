SMITHFIELD – Chepachet resident Emily Westcott was named to the board of directors of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island on Oct. 17, at the annual meeting of the Society, which was held virtually.
After retiring from a 30-year career in the fields of marketing and advertising, Westcott became a volunteer for Audubon. She was recognized by the organization as the Audubon Volunteer of the Year in 2019 for monitoring Audubon’s less-visited properties, mapping trails with GPS, and assisting with a book on Audubon wildlife refuges.
Westcott attended University of Rhode Island and Brown University. An avid outdoor enthusiast, she has been involved with the Lifelong Learning Collaborative of Rhode Island, including having coordinated a winter birding program for the organization.
