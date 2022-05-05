SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host PAWS to Read on Monday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Does your child need practice in reading skills? Children of all ages may register for a 15-minute session of reading with a therapy dog.
Visit the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401 949-3630 to register.
