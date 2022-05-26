SMITHFIELD – Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Road, is hosting its annual Chowder and Clamcake Dinner on Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m.
There will also be coleslaw and hot dogs for kids. For dessert, there will be strawberry shortcake with whipped cream.
Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5. Call 401-232-7575 for reservations by June 13.
