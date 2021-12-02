SMITHFIELD – Georgiaville Baptist Church, 100 Farnum Pike, will host a Christmas cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. until cookies are sold out. Plan to come early for best selection.
Proceeds from this event will go toward the church’s Sunday school programs and activities. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
