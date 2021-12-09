SCITUATE – The Scituate Business Association will host Christmas in the Village and The Festival of Trees Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday at the North Scituate Gazebo. Visit with Santa, Rudolph and Frosty and take a ride on Thomas the Train. There will also be a Festival of Trees lighting ceremony, voting for a wreath decorating contest, a farmers market, an arts and crafts fair at North Scituate Baptist Church, music at the gazebo with carolers around the village, a Christmas trolley to shop at local businesses, a Country Christmas Lighted Firetruck Parade through town, kids events at the North Scituate Library and Elementary School, and a Stuff a Cruiser toy donation event.
On Saturday, shopping at local businesses continues, with music at the gazebo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a free afternoon concert at Scituate High School featuring the 88th Army Band of the RI Army National Guard, “Governor’s Own” at 1 p.m. Wreath decorating contest winners will be announced on Sunday.
Follow Scituate Business Association-RI for more information. Visit sba-ri.com.
