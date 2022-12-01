SCITUATE – From Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, the Scituate Business Association, together with local civic groups, will be hosting Christmas in the Village/Festival of Trees.

The festivities begin on Friday evening, from 4 to 9 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the events, which include visits from Santa, Frosty and Rudolph, kids' rides on Thomas the Train, kids' activities at the Community House and at North Scituate Elementary School, winter farmers market at the Baptist Church and a holiday bazaar at Trinity Church.

