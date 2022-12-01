SCITUATE – From Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, the Scituate Business Association, together with local civic groups, will be hosting Christmas in the Village/Festival of Trees.
The festivities begin on Friday evening, from 4 to 9 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the events, which include visits from Santa, Frosty and Rudolph, kids' rides on Thomas the Train, kids' activities at the Community House and at North Scituate Elementary School, winter farmers market at the Baptist Church and a holiday bazaar at Trinity Church.
Restaurants in the village will be open late, as will food trucks. Trolley rides will take visitors throughout the village to local shops and other locations where events are happening. Live music will be played at the gazebo throughout the evening.
Saturday, stop into the North Scituate Fire Station to have breakfast with Santa. Visit local shops and stop by Hope Library to make gingerbread houses and hear storytelling. Frederickson's Farm, along with Smoke and Squeal BBQ, will be passing out complimentary cookies and hot chocolate on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy the sounds of the season with the local high school chorus, Kelley Lennon and the R.I. Wind Ensemble at the Scituate High Auditorium, produced by Reginald Centracchio to honor first responders and veterans.
