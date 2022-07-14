SCITUATE – The Scituate Business Association-RI, the Scituate Recreation Department and “Mangia with Micheline” will present Christmas in the Village in July, at the North Scituate Gazebo, on Sunday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be produced by Reggie Centracchio.
Mike Montecalvo, of WPRI, will begin the journey back in time to “The Fabulous ‘50s.” Street Corner Serenade will be performing – the a cappella singers from the band Reminisce.
Dress in your best 1950s style and be eligible to win a prize. There will also be a local talent show. Cars from the 1950s will be on display, and Santa will be making an appearance.
There will be food, cold drinks and ice cream available. Attendees may bring their own chairs.
