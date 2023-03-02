“At age 16 I knew I wanted to be a librarian,” says Cynthia Muhlbach the director of the East Smithfield Public Library.
A native of the Riverside section of East Providence, Cindy – as she prefers to be called – is now 65, and she is still following the career path that beckoned her when she was a high school student serving as a page at the Riverside Library.
Muhlbach has been director of the East Smithfield Library for five years now. When her tenure at the facility began it meant that another seasoned, experienced person was assuming leadership there. She succeeded Elodie Blackmore, who had been the director for 63 years.
Stable and well-patronized by its community, East Smithfield Library is housed in the Dorothy Dame building, a former school in the village of Esmond. It is situated near the intersection of Dean Avenue and Esmond Street, near Sebille Road.
Old County Road, which is home to one of the town’s elementary schools, is close by. It is in convenient proximity to the library.
“A lot of our client base is parents with their children. They stay with us through middle school on average,” says Cindy. The library offers a lot of programming for children, she explains.
She also points out that its location, which is not far from Smithfield’s borders with Johnston and North Providence, means that a sizable number of users also come from those towns.
Widely experienced in her field, Muhlbach held several directorships before coming to her current post. A graduate of Rhode Island College, she earned her master’s degree in library science at the University of Rhode Island.
Early in her career she married Ricardo Muhlbach, a Mexican national and moved to Mexico City where from 1985 to 1996 she served as library director at the American School Foundation.
The organization is described online as “an independent, international school in the American tradition based in Mexico City.” It was founded in 1888.
Cindy, who speaks Spanish, says that the school is accredited in both Mexico and the United States. Its student body is made up of the children of American business people and expatriates, as well as local families who want their children to have an American style education. It is, she notes, a fascinating place to work.
“I had planned to be a university research librarian. I like researching,” she mentions, adding with a chuckle, “I have never worked a day as a research librarian.”
However, she has been a library director in a number of different settings since her time in Mexico. Prior to her appointment at East Smithfield, she was director of the Adams Library in Central Falls, and before that she was director of the Brainerd Library in Haddam, Conn., for eight years.
At East Smithfield, she observes that both ends of the age spectrum are frequent users of the library’s services and offerings. The young people take advantage of programs such as book groups for age levels from elementary school through high school. There are also story times for Tiny Tots and Pre-school and there is Yoga for Kids ages 2-5.
For teens there are painting parties utilizing Bob Ross step-by-step videos to follow along, trivia nights, board games, crafting activities and an anime club.
Offered for adults are a knitting and crochet group, and other activities such as Coffee, Cake, and Conversation, Walk and Talk Book Chat, Drop-in Tech Help, Adult Crafts, Bingo and Hot Chocolate, Virtual Game Nights and more.
Crafts are popular and have a considerable rate of participation.
The library has 10 computer stations that are available for patron use, and training is available for beginners or inexperienced users. Quite a few older patrons are among those who regularly take advantage of the internet access to do research, read newspapers online, and even play games, Muhlbach points out.
Bethany Mott, the circulation supervisor, is a talented crafter and has a large following according to Cindy.
“We’re starting to offer way more programs,” she states.
One newer one that everyone at the library is excited about is the Makerspace, an entire large room that is devoted to machinery and equipment that can be used by patrons to create and manufacture an impressive number of objects.
The resources include technology to make your own movies, art materials, programable bots, a sewing machine, a glue gun station, a button maker, a die-cutting and embossing machine, a high-performance rotary tool, a mug press, a hat press, a laminator, and other technical equipment. Cindy is especially proud of the Dremel 3D Printer and Zing Epilog Laser Cutter.
A pamphlet describing the various components of the area explains it this way: “A Makerspace is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge.”
According to Cindy that is happening more often than ever. Kyera Shea, the technology librarian, leads much of the action.
Overall, there is a workforce of 15 at the library, mostly part-timers. They get high praise from the director and from the public.
“We have the nicest, friendliest staff I ever worked with, and I have worked with good staffs,” Cindy comments. Then she adds, “the patrons who come from other places often tell us that, too.”
Despite all the electronic capabilities, artificial intelligence, audio books, and the like, for Muhlbach it is still the printed book that holds the prime place in her heart.
“I don’t think books will ever die,” she declares. After all, they have played a central role in her life from an early age, and it is books that fire her enthusiasm.
“As a librarian, you get to order all kinds of new books that you yourself don’t have to pay for. It’s like Christmas.”
Interacting with the patrons is on a par for her. “You meet people. You help people. You learn new things almost every day. It’s fabulous.”
As she did at age 16, she is envisioning her future, and it still foresees involvement with libraries.
“When I retire in a few years, I’d like to work part time on the circulation desk,” she smiles.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
