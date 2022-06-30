SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike, will host a Cob Oven Pizza event on Saturday, July 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Join cob oven baker Hannah, as she teaches participants the ins and outs of baking outdoors in a cob oven.
This oven is an ancient style of oven made of straw and clay. In this class, participants will mix their own dough, pick ingredients from the farm and bake a pizza. Kids over age 14 are welcomed to attend with a parent or guardian.
For tickets and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82x43r.
