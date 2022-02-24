SCITUATE – The town of Scituate will distribute COVID-19 test kits on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Scituate Senior Center, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road.
Distribution will be first-come, first-served. No insurance or appointment will be necessary.
This is a free service for Scituate residents. Identification is required.
