Mackenzie Jutras, of Greenville, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Providence College.
Smithfield residents Ryan Borges, Paige McCreight and Caitlyn Cacador have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Kathryn Rich, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list with honors at Quinnipiac University.
The following local students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: from Scituate: Joseph Cardarelli and Tessa Phillips; from Smithfield: Mia Holroyd, Timothy Hutzley, Simon Rees, and Elijah Kennedy; from Foster: Julie Vieira.
Nicole Corsi, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England.
David S. Ciancio, of Scituate, and Jacob R. Lincourt and Mia E. Gardner, both of Smithfield, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Michael’s College.
Kayla Krupa, of Foster, and Blaze Ras and Sean Rego, both of Glocester, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Jordan Mcguire, of Scituate, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.
Alexander Dumas, of Glocester, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College.
Serena Roy, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.
Julia Olson, of Scituate, has been named to the University of Saint Joseph dean’s list for the fall semester.
Joshua Ucran, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
