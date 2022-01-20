Matthew Krawiec, of Glocester, has been named to the fall semester dean’s List at Rhode Island College.
The following Smithfield students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University: Ryan Borges, Paige McCreight, Aimee Elliott, Thomas Blais and Caitlyn Cacador.
Kalie Borden, of Chepachet, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Kaylyn Turner, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
The following Scituate students have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Tara Lucas, Alicia Radcliffe, Mariesa Pennine, Jenna Riddensdale, Michael Giorgio.
The following Smithfield students have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Amanda Brindamour, Kristina Lacasse, Adam Benoit, and Juliette Bombardier.
Christopher Carlow and Jessyka Lucia, of Chepachet, have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Nicholas Zahansky, of Foster, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Kiara Kishfy, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College.
James Cost, of Smithfield, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Nichols College.
Tiffany Dauphinais, of Chepachet, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at the Sherman College of Chiropractic.
Brooke Donnelly, of Scituate, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Valdosta State University.
