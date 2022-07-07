Kayde Minervino of Chepachet has been named to the Hamline University dean's list for the spring term.
Parker Alber of Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at SUNY New Paltz.
Emily Falcone of Esmond has been named to the College of Charleston spring semester dean's list.
Nicholas Angelo Dalessio of North Scituate has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Husson University.
Tori Jean Anger of Chepachet has been named to Husson University's president's list for the spring semester.
Ty Parrillo of Greenville has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Thomas Frezza Jr. of Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Providence College.
Kelsie Crough and Alaina Fontaine, both of Smithfield, have been named to the spring semester president's list at Coastal Carolina University.
Shannon Harrington of Hope and Geneveve Provencial of Chepachet have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Plymouth State University.
Anthony Girard of Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Norwich University.
Blaze Ras of Chepachet has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Alexander Miele and Edie Tomka, both of Smithfield, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Alabama.
Matthew Krawiec of Glocester graduated cum laude from Rhode Island College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Alexander Brenner of Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the College of New Jersey.
John George Fontaine of Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Clarkson University.
Brandon Mitchell of Scituate graduated summa cum laude from Saint Michael's College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting.
Cassandra Clancy of Scituate has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Delaware.
Alexander Dumas of Glocester has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Siena College.
Serena Roy of Greenville achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester, earning a spot on the provost's list at Hofstra University.
Haley Venturini of Scituate has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Hofstra University.
Brooke Donnelly of Scituate has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Valdosta State University.
Tiffany Dauphinais of Chepachet received a doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic.
