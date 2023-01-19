Thomas James Harkness, of North Scituate, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration, management, summa cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island.
Tiffany Beltram, of Chepachet, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Meaghan Davis, of North Scituate, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education.
Juliana Rivelli, of Greenville, is one of 50 individuals who were selected for Shenandoah University's 2023 Global Citizenship Project. The individuals selected will travel to one of five international or domestic destinations during spring break in March 2023.
Kathryn Rich, of Smithfield, a student at Quinnipiac University, was inducted into Psi Chi, the Psychology National Honor Society.
Karyssa L. Maynard, of Chepachet, has been named to the president's list at SUNY Canton, where she is a veterinary technology major.
The following local students have been named to the Assumption University dean's list for the fall semester: Katherine Laboissonniere of Smithfield, Michael Laroche of Hope, Keegan McLeod of Foster and Leah Yekelchik of Scituate.
David Egan, of Scituate, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Lasell University.
The following local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Stonehill College: Hannah Capron and Leah Tabor of Scituate, Camille Gremza of Greenville, Nicole Belanger and Nicole Godbout of Hope, Sarah Bessette of Smithfield and Haley Lussier of Chepachet.
Zachery Furtado, of Hope, has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Shenandoah University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.