Thomas James Harkness, of North Scituate, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration, management, summa cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island. 

Tiffany Beltram, of Chepachet, has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University School of Education. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

