Paige McCreight, of Greenville, a sophomore who majors in health sciences at Eastern Connecticut State University received the Spring 2023 Certificate of Appreciation for Teaching Assistants at the Health Sciences Awards and Honors Society Induction in April.
Andrew Goyette, son of Richard and Ann Marie Goyette of Smithfield, graduated summa cum laude on June 11 from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., with a degree in neuroscience and Russian area studies. Goyette has accepted an associate position at Close Concerns, a diabetes patient advocacy organization in San Francisco, Calif. He plans to work there for two years before pursuing a Ph.D. in neuroscience.
Julia Olson, of Scituate, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Saint Joseph.
Thomas Edsall, of Smithfield, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose.
Charles Joseph Dhosi, of Scituate, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clarkson University.
Zachery Furtado, of Hope, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Mackenzie Jutras, of Greenville, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Providence College.
Serena Roy, of Smithfield, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She is a member of Hofstra University Class of 2022 studying criminology.
Ashley Hughes, of Scituate, was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Lynchburg.
Hannah Capron, of Scituate, has been inducted into Lambda Epsilon Sigma, Stonehill College’s honor society.
Heidi Bucci, of Scituate, has been initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society at the University of Rhode Island.
