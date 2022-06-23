SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Coloring with Max and McKenna, on Wednesday, June 29, at 6 p.m.
This indoor program is for grades 6-12. The group will celebrate Pride Month with a casual coloring hangout, coloring along with some “Max and McKenna videos” (It Gets Better Project), and discussing what they watch. Sharing is welcomed but not required.
This is a drop-in program; registration is not required. Call the library at 401-949-3630.
