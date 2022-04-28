SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a Community First Responder program on Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m.
This program will be presented by the University of Rhode Island Community First Responder Program. Learn how to reverse an overdose and receive a free naloxone kit.
Register by calling 401-821-7910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.