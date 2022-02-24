SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., is hosting a counting contest through Monday, Feb. 28.
Children are invited to stop by the children’s room, estimate the number of candy hearts in the jar, and put a guess in the box. The child who comes closest to the correct number will win a small surprise.
Call the library at 401-231-5150.
