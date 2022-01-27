SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, is partnering with the Rhode Island Department of Health for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Appointments should be made online.
Visit www.health.ri.gov or email hanna@scituatelibrary.org for more information.
