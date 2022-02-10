GLOCESTER – Glocester Manton Library, 1137 Putnam Pike, will host Love your Library Art on Friday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m.
Children are invited to drop into the library and create heart-themed art using stickers, doilies, crepe paper and foam.
Masks are required for everyone visiting Glocester libraries.
Contact Nancy Steere at 401-568-6077 or nancy.glocestermantonlibrary@gmail.com. Visit www.glocesterlibraries.org for more information.
