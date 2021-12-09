SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a gingerbread house decorating event on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All teens and young adults in grades 5 and up are invited to decorate a gingerbread house with an assortment of sweets. Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring in anything else you want to use. Masks are required.
Space is limited. Register online at www.myespl.org. Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.