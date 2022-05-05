SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library and WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care will host a Diabetes Prevention Talk and Q&A on Tuesday, May 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the library, 606 West Greenville Road.
This is a diabetes prevention session for patients and family members, focused on those not already diagnosed with diabetes but those who are at risk or who have been told they are pre-diabetic.
To register, email Hannah at hannah@scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
