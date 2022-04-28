SCITUATE – The Scituate Police Department, 1301 Chopmist Hill Road, will host a DEA National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop by to dispose of any unneeded prescription drug medication. The drop-off bin will be located in the main entrance lobby.
