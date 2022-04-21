SCITUATE – The Scituate Sustainability Initiatives Committee, in partnership with the Scituate Town Council and several other local organizations, will hold its Earth Day Cleanup of Scituate on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. All residents are asked to help clean up trash and recyclables from town roadsides, parks, schools, and other public grounds wherever they wish.
Volunteers may show up at either of the two staging areas between 9 and 10 a.m. to pick up handouts, bags, disposable gloves, and T-shirts. No pre-registration is required, but volunteers will be asked to sign in with the area they will be cleaning up.
Staging areas will be set up at the North Scituate Community House, 546 West Greenville Road, and Hope Elementary School, 391 North Road.
In an effort to both beautify the town and learn more about recycling, volunteers will be asked to collect trash and recyclables in separate bags. Instructions for what’s recyclable will be distributed. Bags may be returned to the staging area or the Department of Public Works complex, or volunteers can contact recycling@scituateri.org for pickup.
The DPW will also be open to receive yard waste, electronics, dry mattresses, and tires from 9 a.m. to noon.
Partners include the Scituate Police Department, Scituate Public Schools, Providence Water, Pawtuxet River Authority, Scituate Lions Club, Scituate Business Association, Scituate Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Scituate Land Trust and Conservation Commission, and local businesses Scituate Hardware and Scituate Lumber.
Details about the cleanup event are posted on the Scituate R.I. Recycling Facebook page, the Scituate R.I. Facebook page, and in local businesses. Email recycling@scituateri.org or visit www.scituateri.org/departments/public_works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.