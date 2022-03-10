SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., has announced its next session of story times, running from the week of March 27 to the week of May 1.
Registration is required for all story times. The story times will run for six-week sessions. When you sign up, you are committing to the full session.
• Tiny-Tots Story Time, for ages 1-2, will be held on Tuesday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The group will read books and sing songs. Exploratory social play will follow the story time. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
• Preschool Story Time, for ages 2-5, will be held on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. There will be age-appropriate stories, songs, and a craft. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
• Pajama Story Time will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Ages 3 and older are invited to the library for stories and a special craft. Wear pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal.
Register online at www.myespl.org. Call the library at 401-231-5150.
