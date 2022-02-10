SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host COVID vaccination clinics on Saturdays, Feb. 12 and 19, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for adults and children ages 5-11. First, second, and booster shots will be available. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Register at the library or at the links provided online at www.myespl.org/events/get-vaccinated-your-library-2022-02-19/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.