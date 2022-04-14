SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its annual Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 am.
Children ages 2-5 are invited to hunt for eggs that the library bunny has hidden. Participants must bring their own baskets. Register online at www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
