SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public library, 50 Esmond St., will host its next session of story times now through March 20. Registration is required for all story times.
Story times will run for six-week sessions. When you register, you are committing to the entire session.
• Tiny-Tots Story Time will be held on Tuesdays mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for children ages 1-2. The group will read books and sing songs. Exploratory social play will follow the story time. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
• Preschool Story Time will be held on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for children ages 2-5. This program includes age-appropriate stories, songs, and crafts. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.