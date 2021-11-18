SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer a five-week story time session, running from Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Tiny-Tots Story Time, for children ages 1-2, will be held on Tuesday mornings, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The group will read books and sing songs. Exploratory social play will follow the story time. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
Preschool Story Time, for children ages 2-5, will be held on Wednesday mornings, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. There will be age-appropriate stories, songs, and a craft. A parent/caregiver must participate in this program.
Registration is required for all story times. When you sign up, you are committing to the entire session.
Visit www.myespl.org or call the library at 401-231-5150.
