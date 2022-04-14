SCITUATE – The Scituate Lions Club will host its annual Easter Candy Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m., at North Scituate Elementary School, 46 Institute Lane.
The event will include candy, a raffle, crafts and the Easter Bunny. Children should bring a basket or bag to collect candy. The event is open to Scituate children from pre-K through grade 4. Participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes early.
This event will be held rain or shine. Call Jeanine Besser at 401-934-0674 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.