SCITUATE – Rockland Community Church, 212 Rockland Road, will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m.
The egg hunt will be open to ages 12 and younger. A special hunt will be reserved for the younger children.
The event will include an Easter puppet skit, inflatable obstacle course, games, animals, a food truck and more. Rain date is Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m.
Learn more at www.rocklandcommunityri.org/egghunt.
