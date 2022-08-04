SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library will host Eating the Rainbow with Farm Fresh on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m., at the gazebo.
Children ages 5 and older are invited to learn about all the colorful foods to eat to keep our bodies strong and healthy, and to make some spring rolls.
