“I’m a Smithfield guy. I’ve lived here all my life. That means everything to me,” declares Todd Manni, the director of the town’s Emergency Management Agency.
Talking with him it is clear that he approaches his work as more than a job.
For Manni, 45, who has been in the post for 19 years, it’s a calling, and one that signifies a deep commitment to keeping the community safe and well-prepared for crises. That means storms, blizzards, floods, forest fires, major accidents, or, in these uncertain times, unthinkable events involving public violence, even active shooters.
“There’s no place in this country anymore to absolutely avoid an emergency. That’s what we worry about,” he observes.
Born and raised in town, as were his parents before him, Todd went all through the local schools, graduating from Smithfield High in 1995. He later also studied at the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. From 1996 to 2004 he served on the School Committee.
An Eagle Scout, he became involved with emergency management as a youth when he volunteered in the office as part of a Scouting program to familiarize youths with career paths they might wish to follow.
At that time the late John F. Murphy Jr., (who died this past November), was director of the agency, and he became Todd’s mentor.
“John was one of the main influences in my becoming director,” discloses Manni, who eventually worked as Murphy’s assistant before rising to the top job.
“He was very good,” Todd observes. “He allowed me to make mistakes in a controlled environment so that I could learn from them, and for that I’m very grateful.”
The idea of Emergency Management was an outgrowth of the Civil Defense Services, a post-World War II organization of volunteers that were organized to maintain bomb shelters and early warning systems to protect communities against the Cold War threat of nuclear attack. Murphy was present for the transition and was director of the Smithfield EMA for 31 years.
Local residents might not be aware of the resources the agency has. Headquartered in the lower level of the police station on Pleasant View Avenue, the facility provides an operations coordination room or nerve center with six digital workstations and a large video wall.
Manni explains, “part of what we do in an emergency is provide as much up to the minute factual information as possible to coordinate the response and dispel rumors and erroneous reports.”
There is also a watch room where the most accurate news, regional and federal bulletins, and real time weather data is collected, verified, and synthesized.
The system has the ability to interface with multiple official sources and disseminate accurate information and data to various online platforms including social media sites. This is a factor which Todd emphasizes is essential today when these widely accessed vectors are the primary conduit of information for many people.
The EMA also has what is termed a Ready Cache at its headquarters. It houses an impressive inventory of disaster equipment and supplies. These include a pickup truck to deliver tools and gear to the sites of emergencies. Among the items in the cache are generators, pumps, chain saws, emergency lighting systems, coolers, fans, shovels, water, sandbags and other relevant paraphernalia and supplies.
Much of the equipment comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Also, Todd points out, “there isn’t a grant that I won’t track down.”
Planning for emergencies and endeavoring to predict outcomes by risk assessments and hazard identification is an important part of being ready, Todd notes, but he also points out that the human element cannot be overlooked.
“You might say we are in the hurricane response business or the blizzard business, but you have to be in the people business too,” he comments, noting that meeting the needs of those who are impacted by a disaster is the main task the agency faces.
“If you remember that the rest takes care of itself,” he says.
This perspective became central to the EMA’s mission during COVID-19. Despite being called upon during storms and floods and so forth in the past, he states that in his almost two decades as head of the agency that dealing with the virus and its impact on the community was the biggest challenge the EMA has faced during his tenure.
“It was slow going, but it just kept going and going,” he observes of the pandemic.
Ultimately the Smithfield EMA ended up hosting 58 vaccination clinics and inoculating some 11,000 people. They ran regional clinics for seven communities at least 12 times, beginning with first responders and health care workers, and then serving the oldest, most vulnerable population and working down through the younger population.
“Every day presented separate problems,” Todd notes, adding “it was the most challenging longest duration emergency I ever went through. So many people were calling us. Yet, I looked at it as having the honor of answering their questions.”
He goes on to recount how he worked to make the clinics as efficient and as welcoming as possible.
“I wanted the longest wait to be the mandatory 15 minutes that people had to stay to be sure they didn’t have a reaction to the shot. I wanted the process of getting vaccinated to be as short as possible so that those who got the shots would not be discouraged from coming back for their second and subsequent boosters.”
He mentions that before the clinics began he paced off the walking distance from start to finish and calculated how long each person would have to stand in line.
“As I said, you have to want to be in the people business.”
Amazingly enough, Manni is tasked with handling whatever nature throws at the agency with no paid staff. He does, however, have a number of volunteers.
Besides the town’s police and fire departments, the response to disasters and catastrophes is also provided by a cadre of civilian volunteers, some of whom are recruited and trained through the Community Emergency Response Team, a program fostered by the Federal Department of Homeland Security.
Another function which now falls within the EMA’s purview is the planning and organizing of community events as well as the dissemination of information about the role the department plays in the community.
Todd points out that there is a high degree of coordination required to ensure safety in arranging activities such as parades and fireworks displays and the like.
Married and the parents of two children, sons Kaeden and Blaise, he and his wife Brittan are active in St. Michael’s Church in Georgiaville. Todd is a Eucharistic minister and the boys are altar servers. Todd is also a Cub Scout master.
Their bonds with Smithfield are strong and enduring. The commitment he makes to his work reflects the family’s ties to the community. You can’t help feeling that things at the EMA are in good hands.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
It seems every community has an individual like this. A go to person who works with their heart and soul behind the scenes in both the worst of and best of times. Whether it be organizing a regional vaccination clinic at the high school during the pandemic or the safety protocols for a parade, Todd Manni can certainly be viewed as Smithfield’s go to person during most festive and challenging of times. He has been an absolute pleasure and professional to work with and Smithfield is blessed to have a person such as Todd working on our behalf. Great are article showcasing a great public servant.
