SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host an Esmond Mills Exhibit and Talk on Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m.
Join local collector and Smith-Appleby House Museum Curator Sandra Achille for an exhibit of Esmond Mills and Bunny Esmond collectibles. The items in the exhibit contain blankets, photos, magazine ads and more. All items in the exhibit are from 1906 to 1948.
Register to attend on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.