SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a canoe/kayak trip on Woonasquatucket Reservoir (Stump Pond) in Smithfield, in the upper part of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed, on Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m.
This easy paddle from the boat landing on the west side of Woonasquatucket Reservoir will give paddlers a chance to enjoy a summer day on the water and see the largest and least developed reservoir in the Woonasquatucket River Watershed. There will be ample opportunities to observe a variety of wildlife including green and blue herons, box turtles, swans, many species of fish.
Woonasquatucket Reservoir was originally built in 1910 to provide reliable water to the mills downstream on the Woonasquatucket River during the summer months. It has since become a popular place for fishing and paddling, and the shoreline remains relatively undeveloped in many areas. There is a 10hp limit on motors, so fast motorboats and jet skis cannot use this reservoir, making it a good place for canoeing and kayaking. The complete round trip is about 2-1/2 miles. The WRWC has canoes and kayaks available, but participants may also bring their own. Life jackets and paddles will be provided with WRWC boats, but must be brought by the paddler if they use their own boat.
For participants who are using a WRWC kayak, the cost is $35 per person, $50 total for a canoe, and for participants bringing their own boat, the price is $25/person.
Visit www.wrwc.org/events/ to register for this paddle and to see the full “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series schedule. Advanced registration is required.
