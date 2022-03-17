SCITUATE – Farm Fresh RI is partnering with DEM, the Office of Healthy Aging and Scituate Senior Services to distribute local fresh fruits and vegetables at Generations at Chopmist Hill Inn, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road. Distribution day will be Wednesday, April 20, from noon to 3 p.m.
To receive a produce box, call Generations Senior Center at 401-647-2662, ext. 0. Leave a message with both first and last name (identification will be required at pickup), and phone number. The deadline to sign up is Monday, March 21.
This program is for Scituate residents only.
