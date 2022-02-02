Feb. 1
Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
Feb. 5
Leighton Lukasiewicz, Happy Birthday to our birthday girl who loves her Barbies! Love Nana and Dziadziu
Happy 21st Birthday, Katie and Alex Aubin! Love, Auntie Lise and Uncle Ron
Feb. 22
Happy 18th Birthday, Bianca Orabona! Love, Mom, Dad and Nick
Feb. 26
Happy 12th Birthday, Sophia Peloquin! From Pa and Memere with love
Feb. 27
Happy 10th Birthday, Lily W.! Love, Mom and Dad
