SMITHFIELD – Artist Renée Finlay will exhibit her pastels at the Greenville Public Library through the end of December.
Although predominately a plein air painter, Finlay enjoys still life and portrait studies. She is currently experimenting with abstract themes and images.
With a bachelor’s degree in art education and an interdisciplinary master’s degree in ceramics and anthropology, Finlay is a retired Bellingham, Mass., high school fine arts department head and art teacher. As a former adjunct professor at Framingham State College, Finlay also co-taught a graduate level professional development course in interdisciplinary art/music studies.
Finlay is a Smithfield resident and serves as a member of the Smithfield Conservation Commission, Town of Smithfield Recycling and Refuse Committee, Energy Committee and Smithfield Conservation Commission’s Woodland Whispers Poetry Committee. She holds memberships in several art associations, including the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, Wickford Art Association, Cape Cod Art Center, and Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod.
