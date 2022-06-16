Karen Armstrong is the director of the Smithfield Senior Center. She is, by her own description, a team player. “We’re very lucky we are together,” she declares, referring to the staff which makes the facility go.
There are four people, including Karen herself, and she explains that they think of each other as family. They see the members in the same way. “That’s how it feels,” she says.
The staff consists of Assistant Director Kate McAdam-Prickett, Steve Beaulieu, who handles transportation, and Anne St. Laurent, who runs the meal site.
“At different times we all do each other’s job,” notes Armstrong.
For instance, during the COVID lockdown when the center was closed to the public for six months, she, Steve, and Kate took turns delivering meals to members. There was a soft re-opening with intermittent reversions, but the patrons and programs have been building back up since then.
Now the center is back to about 80 percent of pre-COVID activity. Karen emphasizes that “we are so glad to be open.”
Even though members couldn’t gather during the height of the pandemic, the connection with clients was maintained.
Karen explains “besides delivering meals, we took flowers to as many as we could.” The staff also made wellness calls, and they still make daily happy birthday calls. The meal program itself is known as Good Eats to Go.
Another popular effort that began during Covid was the sale and delivery of soup. The response was so positive that with grant funding from the town it has continued.
For $2 a pint, clients can choose from some nine different types of soup. It may be picked up at the center, or for those with transportation or mobility issues it can still be delivered.
Currently, membership in the center stands at about 400. Participants come not only from Smithfield but also from nearby communities.
The center is one of relatively few that has a chef on site. The menu includes fare such as French meat pie, shepherd’s pie, New England clam chowder, baked fish, and baked macaroni and cheese.
As for activities, Karen mentions that bocce is back, as well as noting that the card leagues are thriving. “Mahjong and cribbage fills both rooms,” she says. The center also recently purchased a new pocket billiards table and additional exercise equipment with a legislative grant secured by Rep. Bernard Hawkins.
Opened Sept. 30, 1995, the center is located in Deerfield Park at 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail. The building is multi-purposed, with large meeting rooms and a commercial-style kitchen and when not in use it can be rented. Town functions and events are occasionally staged there as well.
Armstrong, 59, is from Lincoln. She has been employed at the center for 18 years. She began in 2004 as assistant director, after working previously at the Lincoln Senior Center.
She observes that she loved working in Lincoln, and when she came to Smithfield she loved it here too, and she still does.
In addition to being in charge of the Senior Center, Karen also heads up the town’s human services program.
“We’re very busy right now,” she reports. Providing assistance to those experiencing food insecurity is a top priority, though other needs, such as winter clothing, are addressed as they arise.
Food prices are high and with the advent of rising costs the needs can be alarming for those facing shortages. Often Armstrong is alerted to those in need by an informal network of frontline workers she has come to know, such as school nurses and secretaries and others who become aware of cases and act as intermediaries with families for referrals.
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island communicates with the human services program regarding veterans in town requiring assistance.
She also is in communication with a variety of organizations in the community which have become resources for providing funds and specific items.
The human services program coordinates its efforts with the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry based at St. Philip Church in Greenville.
“We team up to help clients,” Karen mentions, adding “we work very well together.”
She goes on to observe “the Lions Club has been very instrumental lately, too.”
Citing families being housed in area motels, she points out that sometimes there will be a need for specific items, such as children’s winter clothing, and they have been able to supply the items, or the funds required.
Individual businesses in the community, such as Dave’s Market also come forward to assist, and Armstrong notes that Target is always good for a donation.
“We also interact with other senior centers. Many members belong to more than one, joining each center to access programs not offered at the others. Everything we do is for helping the members.” Exercise programs and health checks such as blood pressure monitoring are available.
She goes on to speak about the motivation of people like herself who make their careers in the field. “I love this job. I love to be here. Working here is not just about what goes on in the building. You have to be compassionate. If we can help (the people who belong), we will. You have to have compassion to do this job. We get emotionally invested too.”
When she’s not at the center, she confesses that she has a similar emotional attachment to her dogs. “I love dogs,” she says with conviction, mentioning that she has two Labrador retrievers.
Active in Save a Lab, a dog rescue organization for the breed, she is passionate about the cause. She also discloses that she has an equal enthusiasm for cooking.
“I’m an avid cook. That’s usually what I do on weekends. I have a large family and we do family dinners on Sunday.” She declares with pride that her grandson tells her “I love your cooking, grandma.”
Asked what her piece de resistance is, she doesn’t hesitate a second. “It’s mac and cheese stuffed meatloaf, made with pork and hamburger, wrapped in bacon and smoked with apple pellets. I have three different smokers.” An avid cook, indeed, and an avid professional in a critical role. (For more information on the Senior Center and its programs, call 401-949-4590.)
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at Smithpublarry@gmail.com)
