The sight of a solitary light in a house on a lonely road is enough to fire Lauren Scotto’s imagination. For her, human activities in settings which trigger emotional responses are often the motivation for drawings or paintings.
Haunting ironies, such as a scene in nature where vegetation and the effects of neglect are slowly turning a once active mill into a disturbing ruin, inspire her.
“My paintings are my meditation,” says the Smithfield native. “Landscapes move me the most. I am overcome by the sense of peace and quiet. I try to evoke space that was once inhabited, but now is not. I love nature, and I love to contrast nature overtaking man-made space.” There is a good deal more to her core identity as a visual artist, as well.
At age 39, Scotto, who is an art teacher at Cumberland High School, has been making art for much of her life. One of three sisters, she credits her parents with providing encouragement and support to all of them from an early age.
“All three of us have talent in art. My parents aren’t artists themselves, but they taught us to play creatively, to be creative,” she observes, adding that they were free to pursue their curiosity and interests and discover their potential.
At Gallagher Middle School and Smithfield High School her involvement in art flourished under the teaching of Rory Marcaccio-Schaffer and Elaine Gauthier respectively.
“They showed me the path,” Scotto says, adding “they are a big part of why I went into art.”
Even now she can recall specific assignments and projects from Marcaccio-Schaffer’s class. For her, the impact was indelible.
Scotto feels that studying with her helped open her own imagination to the career possibilities that are embodied in art and the perspectives it offers on life.
Elaine Gauthier also helped her to see the potential in becoming an artist and a teacher and in believing that it was possible to find success in doing both.
“She helped me do that, and she helped me with my application to college, and that’s what I hope to do for my students,” Scotto says.
Her preparation earned her acceptance to the Rhode Island School of Design, where she received her bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration in 2005. That was followed the next year by completing a master of arts in teaching degree, also from RISD.
This is Scotto’s 11th year of teaching art in Cumberland, and she emphasizes the role that balancing her creative drive with her teaching plays in being successful at both. It is, in fact, crucial, she states.
“It’s important if you’re going to be an art teacher to do art yourself,” she swears, pointing out, “producing art all the time keeps you excited. It keeps your teaching energetic. They really go hand in hand. One drives the other.”
The articulate artist also mentions that while she gives her students suggestions on what they might paint or create, she also gets ideas from them.
“It builds trust. I don’t have them do anything that I don’t do myself. I’m making art along with them. I do my best both in teaching and doing my art. I try very hard.”
In practice she makes art whenever and wherever she is able. She explains that although her main medium is painting, sometimes while she is on lunch duty she will pull out a sketch pad and begin drawing the students and the scene.
“I’m fluent in every two-dimensional medium, and I love to draw. It’s working my muscle memory. Art forces you to dabble. Having gone to art school there’s no media I haven’t touched,” she remarks.
Scotto’s paintings are often compelling and poignant. Some of the works she has created were inspired by locations in Smithfield and nearby communities. Many have qualities that induce emotional reactions, feelings of melancholy, or longing.
Currently she lives in Woonsocket, and she confides that being in a more metropolitan area after growing up in semi-rural Smithfield is influencing her art.
She feels that moving to Woonsocket has made her more aware of the dichotomy between cityscapes and landscapes.
“Living in an urban setting made me much more aware of nature. I even took up hiking,” she notes.
The contrast between bricks, concrete, and city streets and woodsy expanses with “leaves, trees, mushrooms and the like” is huge, she mentions. The result is a sharpening of her perception of both extremes, which she feels informs her paintings of each type of setting.
On her website (laurenwscotto.com) she has an artist statement. In part it says: “In my imagery, I give the viewer a sense of hopeful solitude. Everything I make comes from a pensive point of view. It is my desire to share that with the viewer, allowing them to reflect on the world from a quiet place.”
She shows her work occasionally, and even though she is not currently affiliated with a gallery she sells her paintings with some regularity.
“It feels real good to sell a painting,” she confesses, but she adds, “Not promoting my work is a weakness of mine. I’m really making it for myself. If someone wants to buy it that’s great.” Her words aren’t meant as a brash or challenging posture, but rather are a candid assertion that her basic motivation is to express her feelings about the subjects, not exploit them. She aspires to connect with people through the medium of her art, but she doesn’t want to force feed them.
“As long as a viewer of my work is moved, it doesn’t have to be the same thing that I’m feeling. I just want to evoke something in them, to create a response,” she asserts.
“I’ve been pretty lucky. Things seem to come my way.”
Laurence J. Sasso Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.